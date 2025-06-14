ETV Bharat / state

NEET UG 2025 Results: 'I Used To Study 10 Hours A Day', Says Utkarsh Avadhiya, AIR-2 From MP

Utkarsh Avadhiya from Madhya Pradesh bagged All India Rank 2 in NEET UG 2025, says he dedicated over 10 hours a day.

NEET UG AIR 2
Utkarsh Avadhiya of Madhya Pradesh secured AIR-2 in NEET UG 2025 (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 14, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST

Updated : June 14, 2025 at 5:58 PM IST

2 Min Read

Indore: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released NEET UG 2025 results on Saturday and students of Madhya Pradesh have proven their mettle in the test. Utkarsh Avadhiya, a resident of Indore, brought laurels to the state by securing All India Rank (AIR) 2 in NEET UG 2025. Belonging to the General category, he has secured 99.99 percentile in the medical entrance exam.

No Shortcut To Success

Talking about his journey, Utkarsh said, “I started preparing two years back and I used to study from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm at the coaching institute and later I used to study by myself. I believe in going to bed early in the night and waking up early to study. I enjoyed the process of studying and I believe that is the only way to succeed. If you love what you are doing, you will put in the effort and there is no other shortcut”, adding, “Though NEET is a highly competitive exam with over 20 lakh students taking it, I always believed that my only competition was myself and I always focused on getting better than the day before. My parents also supported me a lot in this, constantly encouraged me to push myself.”

He stated that he wants to pursue MBBS in AIIMS Delhi, after securing AIR-2.

His elated mother, Aashi Avadhiya, expressed her happiness, and said, “Utkarsh was always a smart and hardworking student, right from his childhood. He was always dedicated and interested in studying, spending about 10 hours a day preparing for NEET. Now his efforts have paid off and he will do MBBS now.

Four MP Students Among Top 100

According to NTA data, four students from Madhya Pradesh are among the top 100 in the country. Agam Jain, Anubhav Pandey, and Mohit Bharti of Madhya Pradesh secured AIRs 45, 79, and 82 respectively.

Result of 75 Students of Madhya Pradesh Held

It is worth mentioning that the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court had earlier issued instructions to declare results of the NEET UG 2025 of all except 75 students who had filed a petition in the court. On May 4, the day of the exam, owing to a heavy storm in Indore, students faced difficulty as there was a power outage in certain areas. Results of these 75 have been held.

60,346 students from Madhya Pradesh have passed this examination. There are 17 government medical colleges in the state with 2488 seats, apart from 13 private medical colleges.

Indore: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released NEET UG 2025 results on Saturday and students of Madhya Pradesh have proven their mettle in the test. Utkarsh Avadhiya, a resident of Indore, brought laurels to the state by securing All India Rank (AIR) 2 in NEET UG 2025. Belonging to the General category, he has secured 99.99 percentile in the medical entrance exam.

No Shortcut To Success

Talking about his journey, Utkarsh said, “I started preparing two years back and I used to study from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm at the coaching institute and later I used to study by myself. I believe in going to bed early in the night and waking up early to study. I enjoyed the process of studying and I believe that is the only way to succeed. If you love what you are doing, you will put in the effort and there is no other shortcut”, adding, “Though NEET is a highly competitive exam with over 20 lakh students taking it, I always believed that my only competition was myself and I always focused on getting better than the day before. My parents also supported me a lot in this, constantly encouraged me to push myself.”

He stated that he wants to pursue MBBS in AIIMS Delhi, after securing AIR-2.

His elated mother, Aashi Avadhiya, expressed her happiness, and said, “Utkarsh was always a smart and hardworking student, right from his childhood. He was always dedicated and interested in studying, spending about 10 hours a day preparing for NEET. Now his efforts have paid off and he will do MBBS now.

Four MP Students Among Top 100

According to NTA data, four students from Madhya Pradesh are among the top 100 in the country. Agam Jain, Anubhav Pandey, and Mohit Bharti of Madhya Pradesh secured AIRs 45, 79, and 82 respectively.

Result of 75 Students of Madhya Pradesh Held

It is worth mentioning that the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court had earlier issued instructions to declare results of the NEET UG 2025 of all except 75 students who had filed a petition in the court. On May 4, the day of the exam, owing to a heavy storm in Indore, students faced difficulty as there was a power outage in certain areas. Results of these 75 have been held.

60,346 students from Madhya Pradesh have passed this examination. There are 17 government medical colleges in the state with 2488 seats, apart from 13 private medical colleges.

Last Updated : June 14, 2025 at 5:58 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDORE UTKARSH AVADHIYA TOPPERUTKARSH AVADHIYA SECOND RANKMP 4 STUDENTS MERIT NEET UGNTA DECLARED NEET UG RESULTNEET UG AIR 2

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.