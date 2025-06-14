ETV Bharat / state

NEET UG 2025 Results: 'I Used To Study 10 Hours A Day', Says Utkarsh Avadhiya, AIR-2 From MP

Indore: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released NEET UG 2025 results on Saturday and students of Madhya Pradesh have proven their mettle in the test. Utkarsh Avadhiya, a resident of Indore, brought laurels to the state by securing All India Rank (AIR) 2 in NEET UG 2025. Belonging to the General category, he has secured 99.99 percentile in the medical entrance exam.

No Shortcut To Success

Talking about his journey, Utkarsh said, “I started preparing two years back and I used to study from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm at the coaching institute and later I used to study by myself. I believe in going to bed early in the night and waking up early to study. I enjoyed the process of studying and I believe that is the only way to succeed. If you love what you are doing, you will put in the effort and there is no other shortcut”, adding, “Though NEET is a highly competitive exam with over 20 lakh students taking it, I always believed that my only competition was myself and I always focused on getting better than the day before. My parents also supported me a lot in this, constantly encouraged me to push myself.”

He stated that he wants to pursue MBBS in AIIMS Delhi, after securing AIR-2.

His elated mother, Aashi Avadhiya, expressed her happiness, and said, “Utkarsh was always a smart and hardworking student, right from his childhood. He was always dedicated and interested in studying, spending about 10 hours a day preparing for NEET. Now his efforts have paid off and he will do MBBS now.