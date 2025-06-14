ETV Bharat / state

NEET UG 2025 Results: Arsh Gandhi From Haryana Secures AIR 11

Karnal: Arsh Gandhi of Karnal, Haryana, secured All India Rank (AIR 11) in the recently conducted NEET UG 2025. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the examination every year, released the results on Saturday. Of the 12.36 lakh students who qualified the exam, Arsh secured 674 out of 720, securing 99.99th percentile.

Two Years Of Dedicated Efforts

“I prepared for NEET along with my board exams for two whole years. I always had a dream of clearing NEET with merit and my efforts have paid off,” said Arsh, whose parents Arun and Meenu - both doctors themselves - run a hospital in Karnal.

Arsh prepared for the exam from a coaching institute based in Karnal, and he said, “Initially I thought of going to Delhi or Kota to prepare for the exam but I decided to stay in Karnal and prepare here.” According to him, his teachers helped him extensively and guided him every step of the way, clarifying any sounds he had.