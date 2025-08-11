NEET UG 2025: Rajasthan's Revised Merit List Released, Choice Filling And Seat Allotment Scheduled This Week

Kota: With the counseling process underway for 85 percent state quota medical seats in Rajasthan based on NEET UG 2025 results, the Medical and Dental Counseling Board has now released a revised merit list, including 14452 candidates, which is 1963 more than last year's list of 12489 candidates.
The list released earlier this year had 13731 names, indicating that the revised list has 721 more candidates than before.
On Monday, candidates from the PWD (Persons with Disabilities), Defense, Paramilitary, and NRI categories must get their documents verified at the academic block of SMS Medical College in Jaipur. However, those who have already completed verification do not need to repeat the process.
Following this, choice filling will take place from August 12-14, seat allotment process will be held from August 15-17, and seat allotment results will be declared on August 18. Selected candidates must report to allotted medical colleges between August 19 and 24.
As far as seat availability is concerned, there are a total of 3618 seats in government medical colleges.
(i) MBBS seats with affordable fees: 2208
(ii) Management quota seats: 955
(iii) NRI quota seats: 455
On the other hand, there are 11 private medical colleges which have 1800 seats in total.
Career counseling expert Parijat Mishra said that 14,452 candidates have registered for the first round of online counseling, compared to 12,489 last year.
Among the top 30,000 NEET UG scorers, 4088 are from Rajasthan this year, which is 344 more than the 3744 recorded in 2024.
The revised list also includes 74 candidates from Defence category, 31 from Paramilitary, 80 from PWD and 205 NRI candidates.
Speaking to media, education expert Dev Sharma stated that NRI candidates are almost certain to get seats this year. "There are 455 NRI quota seats, but only 205 are eligible candidates this year, which means all are likely to secure admission. However, the MBBS fee for NRI seats is as high as Rs 1.40 crore to Rs 1.60 crore, excluding hostel, food and other expenses," he mentioned.
