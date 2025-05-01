ETV Bharat / state

NEET-UG 2025 Exam On May 4; 381 Centres In Karnataka

Bengaluru: The NEET-UG 2025 exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), will be held across India on May 4, from 2 pm to 5 pm, according to the Karnataka Information Department. In Karnataka, the exam will take place at 381 centres, with around 1.4 lakh students expected to appear. Students can report to the exam centre between 11 am and 1:30 pm.

According to the Karnataka Information Department, students must carry their admit card, a valid ID (such as college ID, Aadhaar, PAN card, driving license, or voter ID), one postcard-size photo, and two passport-size photos. From 11 am, NTA-appointed agencies will begin the registration process, and police personnel will carry out security checks.

The biometric attendance has been mandatory for the students. They must strictly follow the instructions mentioned in their admit card. Additionally, certain clothing and accessories are not allowed, including full-sleeve shirts, pants with large buttons, shoes, socks, high-heeled sandals, earrings, bangles, chains, anklets, nose pins, hair clips, or any metal objects. Further, any electronic gadgets have been strictly prohibited.