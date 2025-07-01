ETV Bharat / state

NEET UG 2025: Counselling Likely To Be Delayed Amid Court-Ordered Re-exam For 75 Students

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET UG 2025 results on June 14. However, the medical counselling process for over 12.36 lakh qualified candidates is likely to be delayed following a recent High Court directive.

According to sources, on May 4, during the NEET UG examination, a power outage at an exam centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain disrupted the test for several students. Acting on a petition filed by 75 candidates, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the NTA to reconduct the exam for them. The fresh examination will be held soon, and results are expected within 10 to 15 days of its conduct.

Education expert Dev Sharma explained that the counselling by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and various state boards, initially expected to begin in the first week of July, may now be postponed by about two weeks.

Sharma said, “Last year also, the counseling was delayed due to judicial processes and allegations of irregularities against the National Testing Agency. The matter reached the Supreme Court, after which this counselling started in the middle of August.”