NEET UG 2025: Counselling Likely To Be Delayed Amid Court-Ordered Re-exam For 75 Students

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET UG 2025 results on June 14. However, the medical counselling process for over 12.36 lakh qualified candidates is likely to be delayed following a recent High Court directive.
According to sources, on May 4, during the NEET UG examination, a power outage at an exam centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain disrupted the test for several students. Acting on a petition filed by 75 candidates, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the NTA to reconduct the exam for them. The fresh examination will be held soon, and results are expected within 10 to 15 days of its conduct.
Education expert Dev Sharma explained that the counselling by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and various state boards, initially expected to begin in the first week of July, may now be postponed by about two weeks.
Sharma said, “Last year also, the counseling was delayed due to judicial processes and allegations of irregularities against the National Testing Agency. The matter reached the Supreme Court, after which this counselling started in the middle of August.”
Sharma further said, ”In 2024, the NEET UG result was declared on June 4; however, there was a continuous judicial process and the revised result was released twice. The counselling started from August 14 and continued till October 30.”
Sharma added that the education session was brought back on track after Covid-19, and the counseling was done on time in 2023. The counselling started from 20 July and lasted till September 30.
