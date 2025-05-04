NEET-UG Registrations Dwindle By 1.36 Lakh This Year

Kota: As many as 22.70 lakh registrations were received for National Testing Agency's NEET UG Exam this year, 1.36 lakh less than 2024.

Around three per cent of the candidates who had registered for the exam, did not appear for it. Education expert Dev Sharma said statistics suggest that there has been an increase of 7.91 lakh candidates registering for the exam in the last three years. In 2024, the figure was the highest at 3.18 lakh. There was an increase of 2.15 lakh in the year 2023 and 2.57 lakh in 2022. However, this year there was a decrease of 1.36 lakh registrations. Sharma said, 32,424 candidates from Kota registered for the exam this time of whom 31,000 appeared for it.

Education experts said this time there are 1,18,190 seats for MBBS. This translates to 18.61 candidates appearing for the exam are vying for a single MBBS seat. Similarly, 36.58 candidates are vying for 60,124 government medical college seats.

The numbers indicate that the competition has reduced a bit since last year. With an increase in MBBS seats this time, the competition will reduce a little more. In 2024, there were 1,17,950 MBBS seats and 23,33,162 candidates appeared the exam.

Last year, 4,750 examination centres were set up for the exam in the country and abroad. The examination was conducted in 558 cities of which 544 were in India and 14 in other countries. This time seven cities have been added to the list of examination centres. The examination is being conducted in 565 cities of which 552 are within India and 13 in other countries. At least 5,453 examination centres have been set up this year.