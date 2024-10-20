ETV Bharat / state

NEET UG 2024: Rajasthan Counseling Board Removes 3rd Round Results From Website Within Hours

Kota: The Rajasthan NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Counseling Board on Sunday removed the results of the third round of seat allotment under the 85 percent state quota shortly after uploading them on the official website. In the now removed results, the last cut off rank for general government seats was 19399, while the last cut off rank in management quota was 55649 in the general category.

In a notification on its official website, the Rajasthan NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Counseling said that the updated allotment information (Round 3) will be available in due course of time.

Parijat Mishra, career counseling expert of a private coaching institute, said that the third round allotment of NEET UG state level counseling was released around 12:00 late Saturday night which was removed from the website on Sunday morning. However, according to the released seat allotment, Sawai Man Singh Medical (SMS) College Jaipur was the first choice of all the candidates in Government Medical College as before and Government Medical College Banswara was the last choice. This year is the first session of Banswara Medical College. It means it is mandatory for the candidate to join his allotted college.