NEET-UG 2024 Paper Leak Case: CBI Questions Students Of Ayurved University In Jodhpur

CBI team questioned five to six students of second and third year and collected their photographs and signatures.

NEET-UG 2024 Paper Leak Case: CBI Questions Students Of Ayurved University In Jodhpur
Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University (ETV Bharat)
Published : May 30, 2025 at 12:35 PM IST

Jodhpur: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing into the allegations of malpractices and paper leak in the NEET-UG 2024 exam, reached Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University in Jodhpur on Thursday to question students on suspicion of impersonating candidates.

Around five to six second and third-year students were interrogated by the CBI team and the questioning will continue on Friday as well, officials said.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Pradeep Kumar Prajapati said during the investigations of the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak it has come to light that some students had appeared as dummy candidates. "The CBI team has come to verify this. Dummy candidates are usually roped in by the coaching institutes. On the basis of information received from the gang that has been nabbed, CBI team has come here to investigate," he said.

The NEET-UG paper leak investigation has been handed over to the CBI and the Ayurved University has also come under the scanner. Following which, the CBI team reached the university on Thursday, which was a holiday on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

The team questioned the second and third year students, who were living in the hostel. They collected the photographs and signatures of the students and questioned them. Many students were not present in the campus at that time and they are likely to be questioned today. Further investigations will be conducted after the biometrics match. Also, some documents were sought from the university.

The Vice Chancellor said verification through biometrics is in place so the dummy candidates can be easily identified.

