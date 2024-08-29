ETV Bharat / state

NEET UG 2024: Last Date For Reporting To Allotted Institute Extended Till Aug 31

Kota (Rajasthan): Following the allotment of seats in the NEET UG 2024, the last date for reporting to the assigned institutes under the seat allotment round-1 of the All India 15% quota of MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing counseling of the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has been extended. Candidates can now complete the reporting process till 5 pm on August 31. According to the counseling schedule released earlier, the last date for reporting was fixed as August 29.

Education expert Dev Sharma said that after completing the reporting and joining process from the allotted medical institute, the candidates must take the approved online generated admission letter from the official portal of MCC from the medical institute. The seat allotment for the first round was done on August 26 while as the candidates were asked to report to their assigned institues from August 26 to 29, but due to Janmashtami holiday, the candidates demanded an extension in the last date. In the four allotted days, the had to reach the allotted college with some candidates having to travel more than a thousand kilometers. To give relief to such candidates, MCC has extended the time for reporting and document verification by two days.