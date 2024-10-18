NEET Students Beaten Up At Coaching Centre In Tirunelveli, CCTV Footage Submitted To Cops

Tirunelveli: A case has been registered in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district against the owner of a NEET coaching centre for allegedly beating up students.
In a complaint filed at Melapalayam police station, it has been alleged that students of Tirunelveli-based coaching centre, Jalneet Academy, were assaulted by its owner, Jalaluddin Ahmed. A CCTV footage of the alleged incident has also been submitted at the police station as evidence.
The complaint further alleged that the students suffered injuries on their hands, feet and back due to the assault. In the CCTV footage, the authenticity of which has not been verified by ETV Bharat, the owner is seen hitting students with a bamboo stick and throwing a shoe at a female student.
The Melapalayam Police, who registered a case on the basis of the complaint, initiated an investigation against the centre's owner Jalaluddin Ahmed and some employees.
This apart, a complaint was also filed with Tirunelveli District Child Protection Unit, which too probed into the incident. State Human Rights Commission member Kannadasan visited the coaching centre for inspection.
It has been learnt that Jalaluddin Ahmed, a native of Kerala, started operating the coaching centre with headquarters in Tirunelveli. He had also published advertisements announcing successful placements of the students, claiming that 12 candidates of the coaching centre secured berths at the government medical college last year.
In the wake of the advertisement, a large number of students started flocking at the coaching centre. Some parents told ETV Bharat that the centre charges around Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000 a year and also runs separate hostel facilities for male and female students. Classes are held from 8 am to 8 pm and has students from Krishnagiri, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Madurai, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli and other districts study here, they said.
