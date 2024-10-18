ETV Bharat / state

NEET Students Beaten Up At Coaching Centre In Tirunelveli, CCTV Footage Submitted To Cops

Tirunelveli: A case has been registered in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district against the owner of a NEET coaching centre for allegedly beating up students.

In a complaint filed at Melapalayam police station, it has been alleged that students of Tirunelveli-based coaching centre, Jalneet Academy, were assaulted by its owner, Jalaluddin Ahmed. A CCTV footage of the alleged incident has also been submitted at the police station as evidence.

The complaint further alleged that the students suffered injuries on their hands, feet and back due to the assault. In the CCTV footage, the authenticity of which has not been verified by ETV Bharat, the owner is seen hitting students with a bamboo stick and throwing a shoe at a female student.

The Melapalayam Police, who registered a case on the basis of the complaint, initiated an investigation against the centre's owner Jalaluddin Ahmed and some employees.