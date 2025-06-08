ETV Bharat / state

NEET Aspirant From MP Dies In Kota Hostel After Alleged Fall From Fourth Floor

Kota: A NEET aspirant died in a private hostel in Kota after allegedly falling from the stairs. He was a resident of Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh and had enrolled with a coaching institute around 20 days ago. The hostel is also run by the institute management and is owned by a senior Congress leader.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Vigyan Nagar Police Station. He was taken to a private hospital in a serious condition, where he died while undergoing treatment. His body has been shifted to the mortuary in MBS Hospital.

The hostel authorities are learnt to have told the police that the boy slipped on the staircase and fell from the fourth floor of the building.

Head Constable Roop Singh said, “The student was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and wanted to take admission in a medical college. The cause of his death is being investigated.”