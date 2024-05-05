NEET: Parents Demand Cancellation of Exam over Wrong Question Papers Given at Chhattisgarh's Balod

Balod (Chhattisgarh) : For the first time, two centers were created in Balod district for NEET, the biggest examination in the medical field. During this period, a gross negligence has been allegedly reported. Here the candidates allege that they were given the wrong exam paper, after which the students faced a lot of confusion during the exam.

Also, more than 45 minutes of their time was wasted. After filling the examination question paper, it was canceled and asked to fill another paper. After that they offered to give extra time which was not given. A total of 391 students appeared in this examination.

Family members created a ruckus: According to the students, two question papers were given at the time of examination, first someone else was made to solve them and then after submitting it, he was asked to solve the second paper. In this way, children's time was also wasted, due to which they were not able to give their exams well. When the parents came to know about this after the examination was over, there was a huge uproar in the examination centre. The officials were not allowed to leave the school.

Know what the students say: The students made serious allegations against the administration. At the same time, a student said, "A lot of money is spent in studies. We study till 3:30 in the morning. Now this has happened here, due to which our future is completely in darkness." At the same time, another student said, "If the center was built in Balod district, then all the responsibilities had to be fulfilled properly. The center was built here and complete negligence was done. They played with our future."

Mistake took place: Actually, the examination center was set up in the Government Adarsh ​​Boys Higher Secondary School built by the National Examination Agency in Balod district. Here, Principal of Atmanand Vidyalaya, Arun Sahu spoke to the media after the uproar. He said, "We are accepting our mistake that the children were given the wrong exam paper. There was a mistake in bringing the exam paper from the bank. A question paper of NEET was deposited in both the State Bank and the Canara Bank. Question papers were taken. After that we ourselves were confused. First the children were asked to solve another question paper and then we felt that it was not there."

When the parents came to seek answers from the principal, he too appeared helpless in front of them. Even police had to be called on the spot. But the families of the students did not agree. Parents of all the children are demanding cancellation of the examination.

Read More