ETV Bharat / state

NEET 'Paper Leak' Probe: EOU Summons 9 Candidates With Parents For Questioning In Bihar

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 15, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

These nine students are among the 13 whose roll codes were found linked to a solver gang. The remaining four were arrested during the initial phase of NEET 'paper leak' probe.

NEET 'Paper Leak' Probe: EOU Summons 9 Candidates With Parents For Questioning In Bihar
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Patna: In a further action in the NEET 'paper leak' case, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) in Bihar has sent notices to nine candidates who appeared in the entrance test on May 5. The candidates along with their parents have been summoned to the EOU office for questioning.

These candidates hail from different districts of the state. During investigation, police had found the roll codes of 13 candidates linked to a solver gang and four of them were arrested during the initial phase of investigations.

"On the basis of the admit cards sent by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the phone numbers and addresses of the nine candidates were found. After which, notices were sent to them. These students have been called to the EOU office along with their parents for questioning," Manavjit Singh Dhillon, DIG, EOU said.

The EOU is expected to submit its progress report in regard to the NEET 'paper leak' case to the Supreme Court at the next hearing scheduled on July 8. Earlier, the court had issued a notice to the Bihar government in this connection and asked it to submit information related to the investigations.

Many examinees have already been called by the investigators for questioning in the past while some accused were arrested.

Meanwhile, protests are being launched across the country over alleged irregularities and malpractices in the medical entrance test. A demonstration was held in Patna on Saturday demanding cancellation of the examination.

Protesters blocked many roads in Patna and raised slogans against the government. Also, an effigy of the Education Minister was burnt at Dinkar Golambar in Patna.

Read more

NEET UG 2024: Exam to Be Conducted in Two Centres of Chhattisgarh on June 23

TAGGED:

EOU SUMMONS 9 CANDIDATESNEET PAPER LEAKNEETNEET PAPER LEAK PROBE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.