NEET 'Paper Leak' Probe: EOU Summons 9 Candidates With Parents For Questioning In Bihar

Patna: In a further action in the NEET 'paper leak' case, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) in Bihar has sent notices to nine candidates who appeared in the entrance test on May 5. The candidates along with their parents have been summoned to the EOU office for questioning.

These candidates hail from different districts of the state. During investigation, police had found the roll codes of 13 candidates linked to a solver gang and four of them were arrested during the initial phase of investigations.

"On the basis of the admit cards sent by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the phone numbers and addresses of the nine candidates were found. After which, notices were sent to them. These students have been called to the EOU office along with their parents for questioning," Manavjit Singh Dhillon, DIG, EOU said.

The EOU is expected to submit its progress report in regard to the NEET 'paper leak' case to the Supreme Court at the next hearing scheduled on July 8. Earlier, the court had issued a notice to the Bihar government in this connection and asked it to submit information related to the investigations.

Many examinees have already been called by the investigators for questioning in the past while some accused were arrested.

Meanwhile, protests are being launched across the country over alleged irregularities and malpractices in the medical entrance test. A demonstration was held in Patna on Saturday demanding cancellation of the examination.

Protesters blocked many roads in Patna and raised slogans against the government. Also, an effigy of the Education Minister was burnt at Dinkar Golambar in Patna.

