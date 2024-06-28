NEET Paper Leak Case: Principal Of Jharkhand's Oasis School In CBI Custody For Over 50 Hours

Hazaribagh: CBI has been investigating the NEET question paper leak case in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh since Tuesday.

Principal of Oasis School, Dr Ehsanul Haq, who was the district coordinator of NEET exam in Hazaribag and was detained, has been kept in CBI custody for more than 50 hours. Six others earlier detained in this connection, are currently being interrogated.

Meanwhile, the e-rickshaw driver, who came under the scanner over ferrying the NEET question papers to the bank has already been interrogated. Investigations have revealed laxity on the part of a courier company, that used the e-rickshaw to deliver the question papers. The driver told ETV Bharat that he has got extremely frightened after being grilled by CBI.

Interrogation underway at guest house

Haq was initially interrogated for several hours at Oasis School on Wednesday. Later, he was taken to a guest house in Hazaribag, where he was again questioned. On Friday morning, he was taken to his school office for two hours. After which, the CBI team along with Haq headed towards Ranchi Road but before reaching Ramgarh, they returned to the guest house. No official statement has been issued in the matter so far.

ETV Bharat speaks to e-rickshaw driver

The e-rickshaw driver whose name surfaced during the investigations told ETV Bharat that Rs 170 was paid to him for delivering the question papers. Manoj, a resident of Oriya in Hazaribag said he was booked from Nutan Nagar.

E-rickshaw driver said he delivered question papers at bank

The driver said he had loaded the question papers on his e-rickshaw from Nutan Nagar and delivered the packet at the bank. During which, an employee of the courier company was sitting in the e-rickshaw and two persons came on a bike.

While unloading the question papers, the registration number of his vehicle was captured in the CCTV camera. CBI got his contact number with the help of Hazaribagh DTO office. Manoj received a call from the DTO office and was questioned thoroughly. CBI released the driver after interrogating him.

Driver scared after interrogation

Manoj said CBI has asked him not to share anything with anyone. He said that the CBI interrogation was such that after returning home, he has kept himself locked and had not ventured out to drive his vehicle. He said the interrogations were extremely scary.

Six persons being interrogated

CBI team has already detained six persons in connection with alleged irregularities in NEET exam from Jharkhand. All of them are being currently questioned.

