NEET Paper Leak Case: Principal Of Jharkhand's Oasis School In CBI Custody For Over 50 Hours

Hazaribagh: CBI has been investigating the NEET question paper leak case in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh since Tuesday.
Principal of Oasis School, Dr Ehsanul Haq, who was the district coordinator of NEET exam in Hazaribag and was detained, has been kept in CBI custody for more than 50 hours. Six others earlier detained in this connection, are currently being interrogated.
Meanwhile, the e-rickshaw driver, who came under the scanner over ferrying the NEET question papers to the bank has already been interrogated. Investigations have revealed laxity on the part of a courier company, that used the e-rickshaw to deliver the question papers. The driver told ETV Bharat that he has got extremely frightened after being grilled by CBI.
Interrogation underway at guest house
Haq was initially interrogated for several hours at Oasis School on Wednesday. Later, he was taken to a guest house in Hazaribag, where he was again questioned. On Friday morning, he was taken to his school office for two hours. After which, the CBI team along with Haq headed towards Ranchi Road but before reaching Ramgarh, they returned to the guest house. No official statement has been issued in the matter so far.
ETV Bharat speaks to e-rickshaw driver
The e-rickshaw driver whose name surfaced during the investigations told ETV Bharat that Rs 170 was paid to him for delivering the question papers. Manoj, a resident of Oriya in Hazaribag said he was booked from Nutan Nagar.
E-rickshaw driver said he delivered question papers at bank