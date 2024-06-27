NEET Paper 'Leak' Case: CBI Grills Oasis School Principal In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh For 2nd Straight Day

Hazaribagh: Day after taking into custody the principal of Oasis School in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh in the NEET paper 'leak' case, the CBI on Thursday continued its investigation for the second straight day into the role of the principal into the case.

The CBI on Wednesday detained the principal of the Oasis School in Jharkhand, Dr Ehsanul Haque after hours of questioning in connection with the probe into the alleged irregularities in the UG NEET 2024 ranging from allegations of paper leak to grace marks to over 1500 aspirants.

The Oasis School principal was taken into custody by the CBI at around 5:20 PM on Wednesday and put to exhaustive questioning by the CBI sleuths over his suspected role in the NEET paper 'leak' case. Besides Haque, two more employees of the school who were also detained for questioning were released by the CBI after interrogation. An official said that on Thursday morning at around 10 AM, the CBI team left the guest house in Charhi for Hazaribagh with the principal as part of the probe.

On Wednesday itself, the CBI team also questioned the employee of Blue Dart Courier Service, through which the question paper was brought from Ranchi to Hazaribagh as per sources. The officers included in the team also went to SBI Bank twice as the bank manager was reportedly the custodian of the NEET UG question papers.

The CBI, which was handed over the investigation into the NEET paper 'leak' case on Sunday, has made the first arrests in the NEET-UG paper leak case, taking into custody two persons from Bihar capital Patna. The arrested accused Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar are alleged to have provided safe premises to the aspirants before the examination, where they were given leaked papers and answer keys as per officials. The CBI has registered six FIRs in the NEET paper leak case.