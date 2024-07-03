NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Conducts Searches In Kolkata's New Town

Kolkata: Kolkata connection has yet again surfaced in the NEET paper leak case. The CBI officials conducted search operations in the city in this regard on Wednesday.

According to sources, several CBI officials from Jharkhand reached Kolkata this morning. They searched a flat in New Town along with central force jawans. It has been learnt that the owner of the concerned flat is Amit Kumar. But the flat was locked.

With the help of the central forces, the officials of the central agency broke open the lock of the front door of the flat and searched the premises. The operation is still underway, sources said.

A probe has been initiated about the whereabouts of Amit Kumar, the flat owner. CBI officials speculate that Amit Kumar is directly involved in the NEET paper leak case.