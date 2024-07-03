ETV Bharat / state

NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Conducts Searches In Kolkata's New Town

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 3, 2024, 7:53 PM IST

CBI team reached Kolkata in connection with NEET paper leak case investigations. They searched a flat owned by one Amit Kumar in New Town.

Kolkata: Kolkata connection has yet again surfaced in the NEET paper leak case. The CBI officials conducted search operations in the city in this regard on Wednesday.

According to sources, several CBI officials from Jharkhand reached Kolkata this morning. They searched a flat in New Town along with central force jawans. It has been learnt that the owner of the concerned flat is Amit Kumar. But the flat was locked.

With the help of the central forces, the officials of the central agency broke open the lock of the front door of the flat and searched the premises. The operation is still underway, sources said.

A probe has been initiated about the whereabouts of Amit Kumar, the flat owner. CBI officials speculate that Amit Kumar is directly involved in the NEET paper leak case.

Earlier, the CBI had arrested three persons from Madhyamgram and Gangarampur in North 24 Parganas in connection with the Bihar Police constable exam question paper leak case. They got Amit Kumar's name while investigating the case.

The three, identified as Kaushik Kar, Sanjay Das and Suman Biswas, were allegedly involved in the constable exam question paper leak case in Bihar.

Also, investigators found the link of Sanjeev Mukhiya, one of the accused in the NEET question paper leak case in Jharkhand, with the arrest of the trio.

TAGGED:

CBI CONDUCTS SEARCHESNEET PAPER LEAK CASE

