ETV Bharat / state

NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Accused Rocky From Jharkhand

Patna: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Rakesh alias Rocky, believed to have played a major role in the NEET paper leak case, from Jharkhand. He was produced before the court of CBI Chief Judicial Magistrate Harsh Vardhan and remanded to CBI custody for 10 days for further questioning.

Currently, raids are being conducted to arrest Sanjeev Mukhiya, the mastermind who is presently absconding. Recently, CBI had arrested Aman Singh and Bunty from Dhanbad, the principal and vice principal of Oasis School and a journalist.

The CBI had been searching for Rocky for a long time. There was news that he was escaping to Nepal but CBI team nabbed him from Jharkhand.

According to sources, Rocky played a significant role in the NEET paper leak case. He is a resident of Nawada in Bihar. Information about Rocky was revealed while interrogating of Mukesh, Chintu and Manish, after they were arrested.