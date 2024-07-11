ETV Bharat / state

NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Accused Rocky From Jharkhand

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Several people including principal and vice principal of a school in Jharkhand were arrested in connection with NEET paper leak case. Rocky had allegedly solved the NEET question paper and sent it to the mobile of Chintu, another accused who is lodged in jail. CBI is now searching for Sanjeev Mukhiya, known to be the mastermind behind the case.

CBI Arrests Rocky, Alleged Kingpin Of NEET Paper Leak Case
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Patna: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Rakesh alias Rocky, believed to have played a major role in the NEET paper leak case, from Jharkhand. He was produced before the court of CBI Chief Judicial Magistrate Harsh Vardhan and remanded to CBI custody for 10 days for further questioning.

Currently, raids are being conducted to arrest Sanjeev Mukhiya, the mastermind who is presently absconding. Recently, CBI had arrested Aman Singh and Bunty from Dhanbad, the principal and vice principal of Oasis School and a journalist.

The CBI had been searching for Rocky for a long time. There was news that he was escaping to Nepal but CBI team nabbed him from Jharkhand.

According to sources, Rocky played a significant role in the NEET paper leak case. He is a resident of Nawada in Bihar. Information about Rocky was revealed while interrogating of Mukesh, Chintu and Manish, after they were arrested.

If sources are to be believed, Rocky got the NEET paper solved and had sent it to Chintu's mobile. Chintu is the husband of mastermind Sanjeev Mukhiya's niece. Now, CBI is looking for Sanjeev Mukhiya.

Around 24 lakh candidates appeared in NEET on May 5 from 4750 centres across 571 cities, including 14 cities in other countries. The results were declared on June 4 but reports of an alleged leak came to the surface. The case is being investigated by the CBI.

Read more

NEET UG Paper Leak: SC Defers Hearing On Pleas Seeking Retest To July 18

Patna: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Rakesh alias Rocky, believed to have played a major role in the NEET paper leak case, from Jharkhand. He was produced before the court of CBI Chief Judicial Magistrate Harsh Vardhan and remanded to CBI custody for 10 days for further questioning.

Currently, raids are being conducted to arrest Sanjeev Mukhiya, the mastermind who is presently absconding. Recently, CBI had arrested Aman Singh and Bunty from Dhanbad, the principal and vice principal of Oasis School and a journalist.

The CBI had been searching for Rocky for a long time. There was news that he was escaping to Nepal but CBI team nabbed him from Jharkhand.

According to sources, Rocky played a significant role in the NEET paper leak case. He is a resident of Nawada in Bihar. Information about Rocky was revealed while interrogating of Mukesh, Chintu and Manish, after they were arrested.

If sources are to be believed, Rocky got the NEET paper solved and had sent it to Chintu's mobile. Chintu is the husband of mastermind Sanjeev Mukhiya's niece. Now, CBI is looking for Sanjeev Mukhiya.

Around 24 lakh candidates appeared in NEET on May 5 from 4750 centres across 571 cities, including 14 cities in other countries. The results were declared on June 4 but reports of an alleged leak came to the surface. The case is being investigated by the CBI.

Read more

NEET UG Paper Leak: SC Defers Hearing On Pleas Seeking Retest To July 18

TAGGED:

CBI ARRESTS ROCKYNEETCBINEET PAPER LEAK CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.