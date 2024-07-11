NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Accused Rocky From Jharkhand

Patna: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Rakesh alias Rocky, believed to have played a major role in the NEET paper leak case, from Jharkhand. He was produced before the court of CBI Chief Judicial Magistrate Harsh Vardhan and remanded to CBI custody for 10 days for further questioning.
Currently, raids are being conducted to arrest Sanjeev Mukhiya, the mastermind who is presently absconding. Recently, CBI had arrested Aman Singh and Bunty from Dhanbad, the principal and vice principal of Oasis School and a journalist.
The CBI had been searching for Rocky for a long time. There was news that he was escaping to Nepal but CBI team nabbed him from Jharkhand.
According to sources, Rocky played a significant role in the NEET paper leak case. He is a resident of Nawada in Bihar. Information about Rocky was revealed while interrogating of Mukesh, Chintu and Manish, after they were arrested.
If sources are to be believed, Rocky got the NEET paper solved and had sent it to Chintu's mobile. Chintu is the husband of mastermind Sanjeev Mukhiya's niece. Now, CBI is looking for Sanjeev Mukhiya.
Around 24 lakh candidates appeared in NEET on May 5 from 4750 centres across 571 cities, including 14 cities in other countries. The results were declared on June 4 but reports of an alleged leak came to the surface. The case is being investigated by the CBI.
