NEET Paper Leak Case: 10 Rajasthan Medical Students Detained by Delhi and Mumbai Crime Branches

Jhalawar: As the tentacles of the sensational NEET UG paper leak scam spread to states, at least 10 medical students at Jhalawar Medical College in Rajasthan have been detained for questioning by the Crime Branches of Delhi and Mumbai Police, Dean of Jhalawar Medical College Dr Subhash Chandra Jain said.

Dr Subhash Chandra Jain while confirming the development said that the police of Delhi and Mumbai visited the Jhalawar Medical College recently in connection with the probe into the alleged irregularities in the NEET UG exam and detained 10 students.

The names of the MBBS students studying in Jhalawar Medical College had surfaced in the case prompting the investigators to detain them for questioning. Eight of these medicos students have also got bail from the court while two medicos are still in police custody.

The CBI, which was handed over the investigation of the case on Sunday, made the first arrests in the case on Thursday by taking two people in custody in Bihar capital Patna. The accused duo identified as Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar allegedly provided safe accommodation to the medical entrance exam aspirants before the examination where they were given leaked question papers and answer keys as per officials.

The CBI has registered six FIRs in the NEET paper leak case so far. The NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country. This year's examination was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the test. (With agency inputs)