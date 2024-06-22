NEET Paper Leak: After Mastermind, His Driver Arrested From Bihar's Rohtas

Rohtas: Two days after Sikandar Yadvendra, the mastermind of the NEET paper leak case was arrested from Bihar, police arrested his driver in the case from Rohtras on Friday, official sources said.

It is learnt that 38-year-old Bittu Singh, who is among the 13 accused was arrested by the investigation team from Rohtas. Singh is said to be the personal driver of Sikandar Yadvendra, the mastermind who was arrested in the case on Thursday.

Family members of Bittu Singh Kumar, son of Chandrama Singh, a resident of Garhnokha of the district expressed shock over his arrest in the case.

The family members said that Bittu Singh used to drive a tractor in the village itself before he was hired by Yadvendra as his driver.

Surendra Singh, Bittu Kumar's brother said that Bittu used to drive a tractor in the village earlier and shifted to Patna later. “He has no involvement in the NEET paper leak case anyhow. He is being framed, he is innocent," he said.

The NEET 2024 which was held on May 5, has been marred by controversy due to paper leak allegations and grace marks to over 1000 aspirants.

In the subsequent investigation, police recovered a burnt question paper from a centre in Patna even as solvers, students and mafia were arrested from several districts of Bihar and Jharkhand. On Friday, the police presented four accused in the court. Ayush Kumar, Sikandar Yadavendu, Nitish Kumar and Anurag Yadav are the main accused arrested in the case.

Mastermind Sikandar Yadavendu is a junior engineer in Danapur Municipal Council. He is the one who set up the paper leak. In police interrogation, Sikandar has confessed that he has leaked the paper to the aspirants in lieu of lakhs of rupees.