Neet Paper 'Leak': 2 School Teachers Among 4 Held In Maharashtra's Latur, SIT Formed

Latur: Four persons, including two teachers, were arrested in connection with the alleged NEET paper leak in Maharashtra's Latur district, officials said on Monday.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Nanded detained Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav and Jalil Umar Khan Pathan, teachers of two schools, on Saturday night on suspicion of their involvement in the case. They were issued a notice and released on Sunday morning. However, on Sunday evening, both were arrested along with two others, Iranna Mashnaji Kongalwar and a man named Gangadhar from Delhi.

A case was registered against the four at Shivajinagar police station in Latur on Sunday night. Police said that an FIR has been lodged under sections 3(v), 4 and 10 of The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024 along with sections 420, 120 (b) of the IPC.

Also, an SIT was set up under Latur City Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bhagwat Funde to investigate the case and probe is underway.

The Nanded ATS team conducted raids at several places in Latur on Saturday after NEET paper 'leak' links surfaced in Latur. During which, the two teachers were detained.

Accused Sanjay Jadhav, resident of Mauje Bothi Tanda (Chachur) works in Takli Zilla Parishad School in Solapur while the other accused, Jalil Umar Khan Pathan, resident of Ambajogai Road area, is a teacher in Zilla Parishad School at Katpur. Both reportedly ran private coaching classes in Latur and have been accused of selling exam related information to students in exchange of money.

The Nanded ATS conducted a thorough investigation throughout the night on Saturday after detaining the two. The investigations are now being conducted by the SIT, officials said.

