ETV Bharat / state

NEET Aspirant Shot Dead By 'Cattle Smugglers' In UP's Gorakhpur; Villagers Block Road In Protest

According to locals, the alleged smugglers arrived in three vehicles and began releasing cattle tied near homes. When the villagers noticed this, they started chasing them. Deepak also joined the chase.

Police said that the student, identified as Deepak Gupta, had raised an alarm with other villagers when 'smugglers' tried to take away cattle from the village.

Gorakhpur: A 19-year-old student preparing for NEET was shot dead by alleged cattle smugglers in the Pipraich area of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

However, the men inside a vehicle caught hold of him, forced him inside and drove around with him for nearly an hour. Later, they shot him in the mouth and dumped his body about four kilometres away from his home before fleeing.

Police said that the incident triggered outrage in the village. Villagers managed to intercept one of the vehicles used by the alleged smugglers. While some escaped, one was caught by the crowd and beaten brutally. In anger, the villagers also set the vehicle on fire. Soon after, hundreds of people gathered and blocked the Gorakhpur-Pipraich road, demanding immediate action against the culprits.

Police forces from four stations, along with the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), rushed to the spot. Senior officials, including SP North Jitendra Srivastava, tried to pacify the agitated villagers. However, during the attempt to control the situation, both Srivastava and Pipraich police station in-charge Purushottam sustained injuries.

Authorities confirmed that the injured 'smuggler' has been taken into custody. He is undergoing treatment under police security, and officers are trying to extract the names of his accomplices. Villagers said that Deepak was a hardworking student preparing for medical entrance exams.

They have vowed to protest until all those involved in the crime are arrested. Police officials said that strict action will be taken and assured the family of justice.