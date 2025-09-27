ETV Bharat / state

NEET Aspirant Murder: Wanted Criminal Killed In Late Night Encounter In Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, Two Policemen Injured

Rampur/Kanpur: A notorious criminal, wanted in Gorakhpur NEET aspirant murder case, was on Friday night killed in an encounter by Rampur Police and Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh. Two police personnel were injured in the exchange of fire, while an accomplice of the accused managed to escape, officials said.

Police said deceased criminal Zuber alias Kalia carried a reward of Rs one lakh on his head.

According to Moradabad DIG Muniraj, Rampur district's Ganj Police and the City CO were conducting a vehicle checking drive at Chaku crossing on Friday night. During this, two persons came speeding on a motorcycle. When Police tried to intercept, they opened fire. In retaliation, police also fired, in which Zuber was shot. A country-made pistol was recovered from him. However, his accomplice took advantage of the darkness and managed to give the cops the slip. He informed that two policemen have been injured during the encounter.

Police immediately took Zuber to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment. After identification, it was confirmed that he was a wanted criminal accused in the murder of NEET aspirant Deepak Gupta.

DIG Muniraj said, "Criminal Zuber, who was shot dead, was wanted in the case of murder of NEET student Deepak Gupta in Gorakhpur. A reward of Rs one lakh had been declared on him. Zuber alias Kalia was originally a resident of Rampur district."

The senior official further informed that Zuber had a long criminal record, with as many as 16-17 cases pending against him at different police stations. "Several cases of cow slaughter were registered against him, and also a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) had been registered. After the student's murder in Gorakhpur, a murder case was also filed against him. In this encounter, one sub-inspector and one constable sustained injuries," he added.