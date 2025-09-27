NEET Aspirant Murder: Wanted Criminal Killed In Late Night Encounter In Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, Two Policemen Injured
DIG Muniraj said deceased criminal Zuber had 16-17 cases registered against him in different police stations, including murder. His accomplice is currently absconding.
Rampur/Kanpur: A notorious criminal, wanted in Gorakhpur NEET aspirant murder case, was on Friday night killed in an encounter by Rampur Police and Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh. Two police personnel were injured in the exchange of fire, while an accomplice of the accused managed to escape, officials said.
Police said deceased criminal Zuber alias Kalia carried a reward of Rs one lakh on his head.
According to Moradabad DIG Muniraj, Rampur district's Ganj Police and the City CO were conducting a vehicle checking drive at Chaku crossing on Friday night. During this, two persons came speeding on a motorcycle. When Police tried to intercept, they opened fire. In retaliation, police also fired, in which Zuber was shot. A country-made pistol was recovered from him. However, his accomplice took advantage of the darkness and managed to give the cops the slip. He informed that two policemen have been injured during the encounter.
Police immediately took Zuber to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment. After identification, it was confirmed that he was a wanted criminal accused in the murder of NEET aspirant Deepak Gupta.
DIG Muniraj said, "Criminal Zuber, who was shot dead, was wanted in the case of murder of NEET student Deepak Gupta in Gorakhpur. A reward of Rs one lakh had been declared on him. Zuber alias Kalia was originally a resident of Rampur district."
The senior official further informed that Zuber had a long criminal record, with as many as 16-17 cases pending against him at different police stations. "Several cases of cow slaughter were registered against him, and also a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) had been registered. After the student's murder in Gorakhpur, a murder case was also filed against him. In this encounter, one sub-inspector and one constable sustained injuries," he added.
During the Rampur encounter, City CO Jitendra Kumar did not suffer any fatal injury as he was wearing a bulletproof jacket. "A few bullets hit his jacket, but because of the bulletproof jacket, his life was saved. A constable was also injured. Both policemen were admitted to hospital. They are currently out of danger," the DIG said.
Two Robbers Arrested In Kanpur Encounter
Meanwhile, in another encounter in the state, Kanpur Police arrested two robbers following a fierce exchange of fire on Friday night.
DCP East Satyajit Gupta said that on September 23, one Dinesh Kumar Verma, a resident of Transport Nagar Baghi under Babu Purwa police station area, was returning home from Unnao along with his wife Archana and their 7-month-old daughter. Near Kakori forest on the road from PAC turn towards Tatmil, two armed robbers on a bike came from behind and snatched the earrings from his wife's ear. During this, they also tried to snatch her mangalsutra, but as she caught it tightly, they could not take it and fled.
After a complaint was lodged in Chakeri police station, police initiated an investigation. Within 72 hours, both the robbers were arrested after an encounter. "The accused have been identified as Gullu alias Aftab, who has half a dozen cases registered against him, and the other, Mohammad Danish, who has one case against him. Both of them sustained gunshot injuries in the leg and have been admitted to the hospital. A country-made pistol, cartridges and cash were recovered from them," DSP Gupta said.
