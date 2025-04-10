NEET Aspirant Knocks On CM Door Over OBC Certificate Application Rejection

Aligarh: A NEET aspirant student in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh alleged her online application was unjustifiably rejected by a tehsil employee, who showed bias against her for furnishing a photograph showing her wearing a dupatta.

According to her, her caste certificate was rejected thrice by the tehsil employee. According to the student, she was wearing a dupatta on her head in the photo attached to the application.

Hema Kashyap said she was surprised when the first application was rejected though no reason was cited by authorities. When she applied for the second time application was made for the second time, again it was rejected.

When she came to know that her application was rejected for the dupatta-worn photograph, she applied with a photo without a dupatta.

Still, the application was not accepted. Hema, who belongs to Manzoorgarhi of Tehsil Atrauli area of ​​Aligarh, said she had applied for an OBC certificate thrice.

"I had been preparing for the NEET exam for the past one year. Due to the unavailability OBC certificate, I could not fill up the exam form. I find nothing wrong in wearing a dupatta which is a part of Indian culture. Again, wearing a scarf also gives us protection from the heat. My face was visible in the photo, yet rejecting her application is unjust," Hema said.

The tehsil worker's logic is that she should not have worn a scarf on her head in the photo. The application was rejected due to her dupatta. She submitted a complaint letter to district magistrate Sanjeev Ranjan and demanded action against the tehsil worker. Ranjan has ordered an investigation considering the seriousness of the matter. Hema has also appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take strict action against the person.