ETV Bharat / state

NEET Aspirant From Uttar Pradesh Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota

Kota: In yet another incident of suicide by a medical aspirant in Rajasthan's coaching hub Kota, a 20-year-old youth from Uttar Pradesh allegedly ended his life in Dadabari Shastri Nagar area of the district on Wednesday. It was not immediately known as to why the youth took the extreme step as no suicide note has been found from the spot by the police.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Ashutosh, son of Bhuvaneshwar Chaurasia, a resident of Atikpur in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Ashutosh was preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET and was enrolled in a coaching institute in Kota.

It is learnt that the youth lived in a rented apartment in Dadabari Shastri Nagar, where he allegedly ended his life. Soon after receiving the information about the incident, a team of police from the Dadabari police station reached the spot and took the student's body in custody and sent it to MBS Hospital for post-mortem. This is the 13th suicide case of this year in Kota.

A police official said that the family of the deceased student has been informed about the incident and the body will be handed over to the family once the legal formalities are completed, Naresh Kumar Meena, Dadabari Police Station Officer said. The family is expected to reach Kota by Thursday afternoon, he said.