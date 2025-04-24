ETV Bharat / state

NEET Aspirant Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Rajasthan's Kota; Probe On

The 22-year-old deceased had no injury marks on his body. The body was kept in the MBS Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Representational Image
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 24, 2025 at 1:20 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kota: A NEET aspirant died under suspicious circumstances in Rajasthan’s Kota, police officials said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Kunhadi police station area of ​​the city. His examination was to be held on May 4.

Kunhadi police station Head Constable Narendra Singh said the information was received from the police control room around 7 am that a body was lying in an empty plot of Benchmark City.

On receiving this information, the police officials reached the spot. The Forensic Science and Laboratory (FSL) team was also called on the spot, and the evidence was collected. An investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

The 22-year-old student, a native of Delhi, had no injury marks on his body. The body was kept in the MBS Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

A mobile phone was found near the body. The officials have informed the family members of the deceased. According to family members, the deceased had taken the course online while staying in Kota.

The family members said that they had come to take him back, but he refused. According to family members, they had a conversation over the phone on Wednesday night, in which the deceased said he didn't want to study further and refused to return home.

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

