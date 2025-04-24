ETV Bharat / state

NEET Aspirant Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Rajasthan's Kota; Probe On

Kota: A NEET aspirant died under suspicious circumstances in Rajasthan’s Kota, police officials said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Kunhadi police station area of ​​the city. His examination was to be held on May 4.

Kunhadi police station Head Constable Narendra Singh said the information was received from the police control room around 7 am that a body was lying in an empty plot of Benchmark City.

On receiving this information, the police officials reached the spot. The Forensic Science and Laboratory (FSL) team was also called on the spot, and the evidence was collected. An investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

The 22-year-old student, a native of Delhi, had no injury marks on his body. The body was kept in the MBS Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.