NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota, 8th Case This Year

Kota: A 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Bihar, who was in class 11 and studied at a coaching institute in Rajasthan's Kota district, was found dead in his hostel room on Monday, police said. Prima facie it seems that he died by suicide but further investigations are on, they said. This is the eighth suicide case this year, police added.

Jawahar Nagar police station officer Ram Laxman Gurjar said that the body of the deceased student has been kept in the mortuary of MBS Hospital and his parents have been informed. "His parents are expected to reach Kota on Wednesday and autopsy will be held after their arrival. The student hailed from Nalanda district in Bihar," Gurjar said.

The incident took place in a hostel in Jawahar Nagar police station area of ​​the city. The student was studying in class 11 and also preparing for NEET.

According to Gurjar, hostel operator Lokesh had informed the police station that a student was not opening the door of his room although other boarders had repeatedly knocked at his door and called out to him.