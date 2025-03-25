ETV Bharat / state

NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota, 8th Case This Year

Police said the deceased student's parents have been informed and probe is on to ascertain as to why he took the drastic step.

NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota, 8th Case This Year
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 7:58 PM IST

Kota: A 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Bihar, who was in class 11 and studied at a coaching institute in Rajasthan's Kota district, was found dead in his hostel room on Monday, police said. Prima facie it seems that he died by suicide but further investigations are on, they said. This is the eighth suicide case this year, police added.

Jawahar Nagar police station officer Ram Laxman Gurjar said that the body of the deceased student has been kept in the mortuary of MBS Hospital and his parents have been informed. "His parents are expected to reach Kota on Wednesday and autopsy will be held after their arrival. The student hailed from Nalanda district in Bihar," Gurjar said.

The incident took place in a hostel in Jawahar Nagar police station area of ​​the city. The student was studying in class 11 and also preparing for NEET.

According to Gurjar, hostel operator Lokesh had informed the police station that a student was not opening the door of his room although other boarders had repeatedly knocked at his door and called out to him.

Police reached the spot and broke open the door. The student was found unconscious and taken to the hospital, from where the body was shifted to the mortuary.

The reasons as to why he took the drastic step could not be ascertained yet, police added.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or you are worried about a friend or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Read more

  1. ‘Disturbing Pattern Of Students Dying By Suicide In Educational Institutions’, SC Sets Up Task Force
  2. Youth Dies By Suicide After Humiliation And Intimidation By Lover's Family

Kota: A 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Bihar, who was in class 11 and studied at a coaching institute in Rajasthan's Kota district, was found dead in his hostel room on Monday, police said. Prima facie it seems that he died by suicide but further investigations are on, they said. This is the eighth suicide case this year, police added.

Jawahar Nagar police station officer Ram Laxman Gurjar said that the body of the deceased student has been kept in the mortuary of MBS Hospital and his parents have been informed. "His parents are expected to reach Kota on Wednesday and autopsy will be held after their arrival. The student hailed from Nalanda district in Bihar," Gurjar said.

The incident took place in a hostel in Jawahar Nagar police station area of ​​the city. The student was studying in class 11 and also preparing for NEET.

According to Gurjar, hostel operator Lokesh had informed the police station that a student was not opening the door of his room although other boarders had repeatedly knocked at his door and called out to him.

Police reached the spot and broke open the door. The student was found unconscious and taken to the hospital, from where the body was shifted to the mortuary.

The reasons as to why he took the drastic step could not be ascertained yet, police added.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or you are worried about a friend or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Read more

  1. ‘Disturbing Pattern Of Students Dying By Suicide In Educational Institutions’, SC Sets Up Task Force
  2. Youth Dies By Suicide After Humiliation And Intimidation By Lover's Family

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEET ASPIRANT DIES BY SUICIDENEET ASPIRANTSUICIDESUICIDE IN KOTA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.