NEET Aspirant From Madhya Pradesh Dies By Suicide In Kota A Day Before Exam

A NEET aspirant died by suicide in her room in Parshavnath area, a day before the exam scheduled on Sunday (May 4).

Representational Image
Representational Image (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2025 at 9:33 AM IST

Kota: A NEET-UG aspirant from Madhya Pradesh allegedly committed suicide in her room in Parshavnath area ahead of the national medical entrance exam scheduled on Sunday (May 4), police said. The circle inspector at Kunhadi police station, Arvind Bhardwaj, refused to disclose the name of the student, told PTI that the girl was under 18 years of age and hailed from Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh.

She had been living with her parents in Kota for the past several years and preparing for NEET-UG at a coaching institute. The student was scheduled to take the NEET-UG exam that will be held at various centres across the country on Sunday. The family members were reportedly at home at the time of the incident and found her dead around 9 pm on Saturday.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, and the body was taken to MBS hospital, where the girl was declared dead. No suicide note was recovered from her room, he said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem. Notably, this is the 14th case of suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year since January this year. A total of 17 cases of suicide by coaching students were reported in Kota last year.

