NEET Aspirant Collapses At Roadside Tea Stall In Kota, Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest

Police said the youth's parents have been contacted and exact cause of death can be ascertained after getting the autopsy report.

NEET Aspirant Collapses At Roadside Tea Stall In Kota, Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 15, 2025 at 2:11 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kota: A 22-year-old NEET aspirant died of suspected cardiac arrest at a roadside tea stall in Rajasthan's Kota district on Tuesday, police said.

Tejkaran, a resident of Gadhwara village in ​​Pali district, was waiting at the stall for tea when he suddenly fell unconscious and collapsed on the ground. Passersby took him to a nearly hospital, where he was declared brought dead. He has been shifted to the mortuary of MBS Hospital for autopsy. Doctors suspect the youth died of cardiac arrest but the exact cause of death will be revealed after getting the postmortem report, police said.

ASI Anil Kumar of Kunhadi police station said Tejkaran had gone to the library at 7:30 am and an hour later, went to the stall in front of Central Bank near Kunhadi water tank for tea. "He had asked the stall owner to prepare tea while he waited on the plank. However, he suddenly collapsed on the road and was declared brought dead at hospital", Kumar said.

The tea seller immediately raised an alarm and passersby came forward to assist in taking the youth to the hospital. However, he was declared brought dead by the attending doctor.

Police said the youth's address has been taken down and his family members are being contacted. Preliminary probe has revealed that he was preparing for the upcoming NEET-UG, scheduled on May 4. Every morning, he used to come to the library to study, they added.

