NEET Aspirant Beaten to Death by Friend's Family Members in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A 17-year-old NEET aspirant was beaten to death in Rajasthan's Nagaur district by the family members of a girl whom he befriended through social media, police said on Friday. The boy had gone to meet the girl (15) in her village under Merta city police station area on Wednesday when the family members of the girl caught them in an agriculture field, they said.

They thrashed the teenager, leaving him critically injured, Deputy SP Pintu Kumar said, adding that the girl's family later admitted him to a hospital but he had died by then. The boy, a native of Bihar, was living in Kota and preparing for the medical entrance examination. He came in contact with the girl through Facebook sometime back, police said.

On Tuesday, he reached Nagaur and spent the night there. The next morning, he went to Merta city to meet the girl, they said. The deputy SP said that the body was handed over to family members after postmortem. The girl's father Ramesh, his brother Ramakishan and friend Vikas have been arrested in the murder case registered by the victim's father Umesh.