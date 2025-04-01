NEET Aspirant And AIIMS Nurse Among Two Suicide Cases Reported in Jodhpur, Police Investigating Both

Jodhpur: Two suicides were reported in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on March 30, police said on Tuesday. The incident involved a nursing officer from AIIMS Jodhpur and a NEET aspirant staying in a hostel.

The first case pertains to a nursing officer working at AIIMS Jodhpur. According to Basni Police Station House Officer (SHO) Nitin Dave, the officer was living on rent in the city. On the fateful day, she was on a video call with her lover when she told him, "I am dying," before abruptly disconnecting the call.

Alarmed, the youth quickly informed the officer's friends and family, who rushed to her room where she was found dead. Despite efforts to revive her, including administering CPR, she was declared dead upon arrival at AIIMS. Her family, including her father from Ahmedabad, was informed, and a case has been filed.

Police said that the deceased woman had been married for four years but had been living separately from her husband for some time. She had secured a job at AIIMS two years ago but had distanced herself from her in-laws and husband before the incident.

The second suicide case involves a female NEET candidate from Jalore in Rajasthan, residing in the Gehlot PG Hostel in the Ratanada police station area. The SHO of Ratanada, Dinesh Lakhawat, revealed that the woman had been preparing for the NEET exam for several years.

On March 30, she ended her life, and no suicide note was found. Her family had filed a complaint against the hostel operator and others, accusing them of possible involvement in the incident, alleging foul play rather than suicide. The authorities are working to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding both incidents.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).