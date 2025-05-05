ETV Bharat / state

'Too Many Buttons': Good Samaritan Cop Helps Tiruppur NEET 2025-26 Aspirant Denied Entry Over Dress

Tiruppur: A female NEET candidate from Uthukuli was initially denied entry at an exam centre in Tiruppur on Saturday due to her dress having "too many buttons", allegedly violating the dress code prescribed to appear for the national medical entrance exam.

Kanimozhi, a student from Uthukuli, who arrived at the AVP Arts and Science college centre in Tiruppur's Thirumuruganpoondi, with hopes of taking the medical entrance test, was stopped from entering after checking her hall ticket, citing a dress code violation, saying her outfit had too many buttons.

Kanimozhi and her family pleaded to let her enter and even tried removing the buttons. But the time was running out. A female police officer, present on duty for the exam security, noticed this and offered to help the visibly nervous Kanimozhi. She immediately took the aspirant on her two-wheeler to a nearby shop, purchased a simple dress, and brought her back to the centre just in time.

Kanimozhi changed into the new dress and was allowed to enter the examination hall to appear for the NEET exam.