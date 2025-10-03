Need To Start Cyber Safety Lessons From Class 3: CM Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis said technology is both a threat and a solution. Cybercrime leaves a digital footprint so criminals can be tracked with technology's help.
Published : October 3, 2025 at 6:58 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra government is considering to provide cyber security training to children at the school level so as to help them face challenges in the digital age.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said there is a need to set up a special system to educate children about cybercrime from the third grade itself as per their capabilities. "It will not be enough to teach a lesson but a comprehensive system will have to be created. We are thinking of imparting cyber safety lessons to children from the third grade," said Fadnavis at the inaugural ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at State Police Headquarters in Mumbai on Friday.
Highlighting the importance of immediate reporting of cyber fraud incidents, the CM said "Just as in road accidents, getting treatment during the 'golden hour' can save lives, in case of cyber fraud, it is possible to save and recover the fraud amount if you report it immediately." He appealed to citizens to register a complaint through helpline numbers, 1930 or 1945, as soon as they come across a cyber fraud case.
The CM further said that the nature of cybercrime has changed with advancements of artificial intelligence (AI). "With the use of AI, new techniques like phishing, OTP fraud, deepfake, voice and face cloning are being misused. Social media, online transactions and acceptance of cookies can lead to misuse of personal information, leading to scams, extortion and cyberbullying," he said.
Fadnavis pointed out that since cybercrimes leave behind a digital footprint it is possible to track criminals with the help of technology. "Technology is both the threat, and the solution. World-class cybersecurity laboratories, response centres and regulatory mechanisms have been set up in the state that allows immediate action and minimises damage. However, for this, it is necessary to file complaint on time," he added.
The CM stressed said that public awareness and technology are equally important for cyber security. "The role of communicators is important in conveying information about cyber security to youths. Public awareness is the most effective solution to prevent cybercrime," he noted.
He said this programme has taken an important step towards cyber security and its inclusion in school education can be a revolutionary change in the coming times.
Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who was also present at the programme, revealed his teenage daughter was targeted by an online predator while playing a mobile video game. "My daughter was playing an online game, when she received a message from a stranger. After engaging in friendly messages, the person asked her to share her nude photo. Fortunately, my daughter told her mother about this. But this does not happen every time," Kumar said.
Kumar highlighted that cyber security should be taught in schools just like history and mathematics. "It is very important to give information about the digital world to children as cybercrime is bigger than street crime," he said appealing to the CM to introduce cyber safety lessons for students in schools.
Among others present at the programme were Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department Iqbal Singh Chahal, actress Rani Mukherjee, Dr. Farooq Qazi of VJTI, Prof. Manjesh Hanwal of IIT Mumbai and senior police officers.
