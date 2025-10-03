ETV Bharat / state

Need To Start Cyber Safety Lessons From Class 3: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra government is considering to provide cyber security training to children at the school level so as to help them face challenges in the digital age.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said there is a need to set up a special system to educate children about cybercrime from the third grade itself as per their capabilities. "It will not be enough to teach a lesson but a comprehensive system will have to be created. We are thinking of imparting cyber safety lessons to children from the third grade," said Fadnavis at the inaugural ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at State Police Headquarters in Mumbai on Friday.

Highlighting the importance of immediate reporting of cyber fraud incidents, the CM said "Just as in road accidents, getting treatment during the 'golden hour' can save lives, in case of cyber fraud, it is possible to save and recover the fraud amount if you report it immediately." He appealed to citizens to register a complaint through helpline numbers, 1930 or 1945, as soon as they come across a cyber fraud case.

The CM further said that the nature of cybercrime has changed with advancements of artificial intelligence (AI). "With the use of AI, new techniques like phishing, OTP fraud, deepfake, voice and face cloning are being misused. Social media, online transactions and acceptance of cookies can lead to misuse of personal information, leading to scams, extortion and cyberbullying," he said.

Fadnavis pointed out that since cybercrimes leave behind a digital footprint it is possible to track criminals with the help of technology. "Technology is both the threat, and the solution. World-class cybersecurity laboratories, response centres and regulatory mechanisms have been set up in the state that allows immediate action and minimises damage. However, for this, it is necessary to file complaint on time," he added.