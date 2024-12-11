ETV Bharat / state

Need To Give Rights To All Sections Of Society: Soren

Hemant Soren said there was a need to give rights to all sections of society, especially the deprived and the exploited.

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said there was a need to give rights to all sections of society, especially the deprived and the exploited. Soren addressed the extended meeting of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) central committee here.

Later, in a post on X, Soren said, "A strong 'Abua Sarkar' (our government) was formed in Jharkhand due to the hard work of hardworking leaders, workers and blessings of crores of people of the state."

Stating that the JMM was born out of struggle, he said the roots of the party would be strengthened in the coming times. "This is the reason why we have always fought for our rights. We have won by fighting. We have never accepted defeat," he said.

Soren said party workers will have to work to strengthen the roots of the JMM by reaching every corner of the state in the coming times. "We have to work to give rights to all sections of society, especially the deprived and the exploited," he said.

The JMM-led alliance on November 23 stormed to power in Jharkhand for the second time in a row, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-headed NDA managed 24.

