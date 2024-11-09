ETV Bharat / state

Need Special Focus To Curb Drug Mafia In Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Kalyan emphasised the special focus needed to curb ganja (marijuana) cultivation and related criminal activities in the state.

AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan
AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 32 minutes ago

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday said that drugs have emerged as a menace in the state and called for a special focus to curb drug mafia. Pinning the blame for this menace on the erstwhile YSRCP regime, he emphasised that a special focus is needed to curb ganja (marijuana) cultivation and related criminal activities in the state.

"Drugs have become a menace in the state. Another legacy issue our NDA govt (government) inherited from a previous corrupt and criminal regime (YSRCP). A special focus is needed to curb drug mafia, ganja cultivation and related criminal activities in the state," said Kalyan in a post on 'X', tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Recalling a drug container's seizure at Vizag Port some months ago and the seizure of drugs elsewhere in the country, Kalyan alleged that those developments had links to a trading company in Vijayawada. He alleged that the drug mafia had flourished under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime, and called for a comprehensive action plan to tackle criminals indulging in these activities.

Further, he claimed that the previous YSRCP regime had also robbed the state of its natural resources.

TAGGED:

