Nedumbassery Hit And Run: Two CISF Personnel Suspended, Arrested

Ernakulam: Two CISF personnel, accused of killing a youth, over a road rage incident at Nedumbassery have been suspended.

CSIF DIG R Ponni, in a press release, confirmed the suspension of the personnel and stated an internal probe will be conducted into the incident. The release also stated that the CISF will cooperate with Kerala Police during investigation into the case.

Aluva Rural SP M Hemalatha said SI Vinaya Kumar Das and constable Mohan Kumar have already been arrested. While Vinaya was beaten up by locals and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Angamaly, Mohan was arrested from the airport on Thursday morning. The SP said the mobile phone of the victim, Ivin Jijo, a native of Thuravoor has been recovered and will be examined in detail.

Anwar, a local resident who arrived at the scene immediately after the incident, alleged Ivin was brutally murdered by the CISF personnel. "His body was crushed under the personnel's vehicle. He was taken to the hospital but he died", he said.

Ivin had an argument with the CISF personnel after the latter's car hit his vehicle. After the incident, Ivin stood in front of the personnel's car and as they drove the vehicle, he clung to its bonnet for around a kilometre. On Chapel Road, between St John's Chapel and St Sebastian's Chapel, the personnel applied brakes with the intention of throwing Ivin off the bonnet. This caused Ivin to fall onto the road. After this, they ran him over with their car.