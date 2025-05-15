Nearly 50 Hospitalised After Having Food At Community Feast In Rajasthan's Sirohi

Sirohi: At least 50 persons, including 39 children, suffered from suspected food poisoning following a community feast in Bhula village under Pindwara district of Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Receiving information, former Sarpanch of Bhula Kanhaiyalal Agarwal reached the spot and made arrangements to shift all the affected to nearby hospitals. A medical team also rushed to the spot to carry out an inspection.

Currently, the condition of all patients is stated to be stable. While 13 persons have been admitted to Rohida Government Hospital, nine are under treatment at Swarupganj Government Hospital while rest are in private hospitals.

CMHO Dr Dinesh Kharari said a mass feast was organised for 50-60 people in Bhula. Moments after they had food, their health condition deteriorated, with a few developing symptoms of frequent vomiting. "They had eaten churma-bati in the community feast. They had eaten the same food in the morning as well. Later, many complained of vomiting. Some of them are under treatment in private hospitals while rest are in government hospitals. Almost everyone is out of danger," the official said.

Dr Kharari informed that after the suspected food poisoning incident, a team of the medical department reached Bhula and collected samples of the materials used for cooking at the mass feast place. "A detailed investigation will be reveal what exactly led to food poisoning," he added.