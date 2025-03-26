Nearly 25 Lakh People In Andhra Pradesh Show Interest In Work-from-Home Jobs; Over 2 lakh Already Working Remotely, Survey Reveals

Amaravati: A government survey has revealed that 24.82 lakh people in Andhra Pradesh are willing to work from home if suitable employment opportunities are provided. The survey, which began last month, is part of the state government’s initiative to promote the work-from-home policy.

The data was collected from people aged 18 to 50 years with intermediate, degree, diploma, and higher education qualifications. So far, officials have surveyed 99.26 lakh people out of the total 2.68 crore eligible population in the state. The findings were presented during the recent district collectors' meeting.

According to the Secretariat Department, of those surveyed, 11.75 lakh people possess intermediate and higher education qualifications. Another 13.06 lakh have completed diploma or higher education as per the survey.

The survey also identified 118 government buildings across the state that could potentially be utilized to facilitate work-from-home jobs. According to the survey, 1,397 people said that proper arrangements could enable them to work from these centers.

Over 2.13 Lakh Already Working Remotely

The survey has found that 2,13,971 people are already engaged in remote work with most of them working for IT companies in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The rest of the survey is expected to be completed by the end of April. The government plans to use these findings to create work-from-home opportunities and support infrastructure for qualified individuals in the state.