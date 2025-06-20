Udhampur: A female dog stole the show at a special yoga session, held here in Jammu and Kashmir in the run-up to the 11th International Yoga Day.

The animal trained by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) emerged as the surprise star of a wellness event held at the 13th Battalion’s campus in Sui, Udhampur, ahead of the big event.

The session was organised to highlight the benefits of yoga under the “Yoga for One Earth, One Health” theme for this year. It featured 55 human participants, but the canine member’s calm and accurate poses drew the most attention.

A Dog's Day In Yoga: NDRF-Trained Pup Steals Spotlight At A Special Session In Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The dog tried several asanas, from leaning downwards to vajrasana, as directed by the instructor, and it accomplished them with ease, matching humans.

Battalion Inspector Munshi Ram said the whole battalion treats the dog as their “furry friend” who had been with them for two years.

“It was a stray dog, but we trained it, which made it a symbol of discipline and transformation after two years of training,” he said. “It also reflects the growing reach of yoga beyond humans, as well.”

Munshi, who led the session, highlighted the importance of daily practice for both mental and physical fitness. “If a dog can do it, what’s stopping the rest of us? This International Yoga Day, we want people to adopt yoga not merely on June 21 but as a lifetime practice for holistic wellness,” he added.