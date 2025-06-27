Chamba Resident Takes Shelter In Forest To Save Himself From Flood In Himachal's Dharamshala

Dharamshala: Even as several workers went missing after the flood in Manuni Khad due to heavy rains, some escaped the wrath of nature by running towards a forest nearby.

Lovil Kumar from Chamba was one of those who ran towards the forest to save himself as Manuni Khad started flooding. Lovil said he had arrived at Manuni Khad for lunch when he heard a loud noise. "In no time, a strong current washed away the project camp at Manuni Khad. The camp had 10 people who were swept away in the floodwater," he said.

Lovil said as soon as he saw the water rising, he ran towards the forest where he spent the night without food or water. A team of NDRF rescued him on Friday morning. Lovil was taken to Dharamshala hospital for treatment.

This apart, the NDRF team recovered the bodies of two more workers who were washed away in the flood. Dharamsala ADM Shilpi Vekta said, "So far, four bodies have been recovered. Six people had gone missing and the bodies of two were found today. Four people are still missing. Meanwhile, a person who ran into the forest has been rescued. The rescue operations are being hampered by rain. If the weather becomes favourable, we will use drones for relief and rescue work."

NDRF Commandant Baljinder Singh stated that a team, comprising 30 to 35 personnel, is engaged in the rescue operation. In addition, two teams from SDRF, police, and local volunteers are also engaged in the rescue efforts. "The area is difficult to access, which poses a major challenge in reaching the disaster site. Furthermore, the weather is complicating the rescue efforts," he said.

Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma said illegal mining is responsible for the disaster. "The work near the rivulet had been halted. There is a risk of greater loss of life and property. The families of those who have died should be given proper compensation. The government and the project authorities should also come forward. No hydro project should be approved in the area", he said.