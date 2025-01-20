ETV Bharat / state

Tirumala Ghee Row: NDDB Provides Advanced Lab Equipment to Detect Adulteration

Tirumala: The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) from Gujarat has delivered two state-of-the-art laboratory instruments, worth Rs 70 lakh, to ensure the quality of essential commodities used in the preparation of Srivari Laddu Prasadam and Anna Prasadam at Tirumala. The advanced equipment includes Gas Chromatography (GC) and High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) systems, which will be instrumental in detecting adulteration in ghee and other essential commodities, verifying their compliance with Food Safety and Standards Regulations (FSSR).

Need for upgradation

Concerns about the quality of ghee used in the Srivari Laddu Prasadam, especially during the tenure of the previous government, had raised eyebrows. Allegations of adulteration prompted the coalition government to implement stringent quality control measures.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) EO Shyamala Rao, Tirumala lacked a proper laboratory for detecting adulteration, a gap that needed immediate attention. Recognising this, the NDDB stepped in to equip Tirumala with modern testing facilities to ensure the sanctity and quality of the prasad.