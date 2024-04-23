NCW Chief Writes to WB DGP Urging Immediate Action against TMC Goons in Santipur Case

New Delhi: The National Commission for women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance and has written to the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal, urging immediate actions to be taken in view of the alarming situation in Santipur, West Bengal that is currently witnessing indecent and criminal acts against women over an extended period.



In a statement issued by NCW on Tuesday, it said, "The NCW is gravely concerned by recent revelations surrounding the alarming situation in Santipur, West Bengal, as reported by media on April 23".

According to sources, similar to the Sandeshkhali violence, fresh allegations have emerged against a Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporter for molesting women in the West Bengal's Santipur area.

According to the report, as cited by NCW, a disturbing pattern of behaviour has emerged, indicating that a man from the Santipur area of the Ranaghat subdivision, Nadia district, has been engaging in indecent and criminal acts against women over a prolonged period.

"The allegations detail distressing incidents of the accused entering women's homes at night and subjecting them to molestation", NCW stated.



The NCW said, "Despite numerous written complaints filed by concerned locals to the authorities, it is regrettable to note that no tangible action has been initiated to address these serious offenses. Furthermore, it is alleged that the accused continues to roam freely, even resorting to threats against those who seek justice against his misconduct".

The NCW further expressed utmost dismay and outrage at the apparent indifference displayed by the authorities towards this distressing situation.

Such rampant abuse and violence against women not only endanger their safety but also reflect a worrying deterioration in the law and order situation within West Bengal, NCW stated.

The haunting echoes of past tragedies, exemplified by the Sandeshkhali incident, where violence erupted over similar allegations involving local TMC leaders, now loom over Santipur, the NCW claimed.

The NCW also said it vehemently denounces the lack of proactive measures taken by the authorities in addressing this matter. However, in response to the gravity of the situation, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has taken suo motu cognisance and has written to the DGP of West Bengal.

The NCW has also urged for immediate and decisive action to apprehend the accused who is currently evading accountability. It is imperative that the authorities prioritise the safety and well-being of women in Santipur and ensure that justice is served without delay, NCW noted.

Furthermore, the NCW has formally requested that a comprehensive report detailing the actions taken in response to this matter be submitted within three days. Swift and resolute measures must be undertaken to restore faith in the justice system and uphold the rights and dignity of women in the community, it stated.