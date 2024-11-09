ETV Bharat / state

J&K: NC Appoints Top Loyalist Showkat Ahmad Mir As New Kashmir Chief

Srinagar: The ruling National Conference carried out its maiden rejig in the party after forming the government last month, appointing its top loyalist to the top post in Kashmir.

Showkat Ahmad Mir, a former bureaucrat who formally entered politics after his retirement in 2013, has been entrusted with the position of party’s provincial president in the valley.

He replaced Nasir Aslam Wani, who was appointed as an advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after he assumed the charge last month.

This aligns with the party’s commitment to adopting a “one-man one-post” policy without losing grip of its turf in Kashmir.

A close confidante of the Abdullah family, Wani is known workaholic and steered the party for more than a decade. The party won two seats in Lok Sabha elections and secured 37 seats from Kashmir under the helm of Wani this year.

A law graduate, Mir worked in Wani's team as a provincial secretary and has access to both the party president Farooq Abdullah and CM Omar Abdullah.

Several leaders revealed that Abdullahs did not want to see any weakness in the party while they were in power, with the past weighing heavily on their minds. In the 2014 election, the party suffered a major blow and was knocked out of power due to several key factors, including a lack of connection with workers behind the defeat.