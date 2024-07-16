NC Manifesto For Upcoming Assembly Elections Promises Restoration Of Special Status

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, which has formed a 14-member committee, to draft a manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections has vowed to vigorously pursue the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Special Status in its original form in the polls.

The 14-member committee is headed by the NC's senior leader and former finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather and comprises Gujjar leader and Member of Parliament Mian Altaf, MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, former MP Hasnain Masoodi and Nasir Aslam Wani, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Rattan Lal Gupta, Sakina Itoo, former MP Sharif U Din Shariq, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardy, Muzafar Ahmad Khan, Showkat Ahmad Mir, noted economist Nisar Ali and former MLC and Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Academy for Arts and Language Mohammad Yousuf Taing as members.

The committee held its second marathon meeting here to analyse the suggestions received from the people. "The committee has received a plethora of suggestions from the public regarding the manifesto. Thousands of emails, messages and letters flooded and were thoroughly reviewed by the committee.

The committee extended its heartfelt gratitude to the public for their active participation, emphasising that every contribution is valued and taken seriously, assuring all viable suggestions will be integrated into the final document," the NC spokesman said.

The spokesman said the committee while expressing its concerns and reservations about the amendments to the Reorganisation Act of 2019, reaffirmed its "unwavering commitment to vigorously pursue" the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Special Status in its original form.

A member of the committee said that besides the political issues, development issues are also being discussed and form the prime aims of the party in the manifesto.

"The challenges confronting Kashmir's horticulture industry, fruit growers and other development issues will be part of the manifesto, which the party will strive to address after the Assembly elections if it comes to power. Employment for youth, addressing power tariff issues, inflation and issues faced by the students and their solutions will also be elaborated in the manifesto," the member told ETV Bharat.

NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said the committee has been asked to draft the manifesto within 45 days for the ensuing Assembly Elections. He said that the drafting of the manifesto marks the first step of the party for contesting Assembly elections.

NC and other parties geared up for the Assembly elections after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in Srinagar on his visit to observe International Yoga Day here on July 21 that elections will be held and statehood will also be restored. The Supreme Court in its Article 370 verdict had also directed the BJP government to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30.

