NCRTC Launches Free Shuttle Service Between Namo Bharat And Metro Stations In Ghaziabad- Know Details

Ghaziabad: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has introduced a free shuttle service connecting Namo Bharat Station and Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda Metro Station in Ghaziabad. The Service aims to provide seamless, safe, and comfortable connectivity for commuters travelling between the two stations, which are approximately 300 meters apart.
The shuttle service employs e-rickshaws to transport passengers during peak hours, addressing a critical gap in direct connectivity. This initiative ensures that passengers no longer need to cross busy roads unsafely, enhancing convenience and safety.
The Namo Bharat Station, located at Meerut Mod Tiraha on the Ghaziabad-Meerut road, is a hub for commuters, with thousands passing through daily for work and other activities. Similarly, Shaheed Sthal Metro Station witnesses significant passenger movement, making the shuttle service a timely addition.
NCRTC officials confirmed that this service is a temporary measure while a foot-over bridge connecting the two stations is under construction. The bridge, once completed, will provide a safe and easy passage for pedestrians, further improving connectivity.
In addition to the shuttle service, Ghaziabad City Transport Services Limited operates electric buses offering last-mile connectivity to all Namo Bharat stations across Ghaziabad. These buses cover seven routes, including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, DPS Rajnagar Guldhar, Duhai, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South and Modi Nagar North stations. Taxis operated by mobility partners are also available for passenger convenience.