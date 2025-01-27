ETV Bharat / state

NCRTC Launches Free Shuttle Service Between Namo Bharat And Metro Stations In Ghaziabad- Know Details

Ghaziabad: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has introduced a free shuttle service connecting Namo Bharat Station and Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda Metro Station in Ghaziabad. The Service aims to provide seamless, safe, and comfortable connectivity for commuters travelling between the two stations, which are approximately 300 meters apart.

The shuttle service employs e-rickshaws to transport passengers during peak hours, addressing a critical gap in direct connectivity. This initiative ensures that passengers no longer need to cross busy roads unsafely, enhancing convenience and safety.

The Namo Bharat Station, located at Meerut Mod Tiraha on the Ghaziabad-Meerut road, is a hub for commuters, with thousands passing through daily for work and other activities. Similarly, Shaheed Sthal Metro Station witnesses significant passenger movement, making the shuttle service a timely addition.