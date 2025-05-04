Cyber Fraud On Rise In Himachal Pradesh, Over 5,000 Cases Already Registered This Year

Shimla: Cyber crime is on rise across the country and Himachal Pradesh is no exception.

As per data available with the state police, while more than 8, 000 cyber frauds complaints were registered in 2023, the number went up significantly to over 12,000 in 2024. This year, in the first three-and-a-half months (January 1 to April 20) more than 5,600 cases have already been registered in the state.

In terms of monetary losses, cyber thieves siphoned of more than Rs 41 crores in 2023 of which the cyber police could recover over Rs 3 crores. In 2024, the figure was more than Rs 114 crores of which police could recover only Rs 11.51 crores. This year, from January 1 to April 20, fraud of more than Rs 33 crores was committed of which police recovered Rs 6.62 crores.

The number of calls on the state's 1930 helpline, started for complaints against cyber crime, is also increasing every year. As per records, on an average 670 calls are received on the helpline daily (out of which 50 to 60 calls are related to fraud).

The calls made to 1930 are mainly divided into four parts - financial fraud, social media fraud, inquiries and other types of calls. In financial fraud, people often fall prey to fake investment schemes, UPI fraud, fake shopping apps and loan apps. At the same time, incidents like ID hacking, blackmailing (sextortion), and fake profiles are prominent under social media fraud.

Although cases of cyber fraud are being reported from across the state, but Shimla, Kangra and Mandi districts are the most affected. According to reports, from January 1 to April 20 this year, most number of calls complaints received on 1930 were from Shimla, Kangra and Mandi.

Over 73,000 calls were received in the first 112 days of this year. This means that on an average more than 600 calls were received every day. Out of these, around 5,000 complaints were uploaded on the National Cyber ​​Crime Portal, so that the victims can get help quickly. Records show that recovery of money swindled from victims has increased by 17 per cent in the last two years.

DIG Mohit Chawla said people need to be vigilant. "Do not share your bank details in any unknown call, link or scheme. Think before every click. Greed and fear are the two biggest weapons of cyber thugs. If you have become a victim of any fraud, call 1930 without wasting time," he said.