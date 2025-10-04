ETV Bharat / state

NCRB 2023: Jammu Kashmir Police Faced 53 Cases Including Custodial Deaths, Torture, And Extortion

Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel stand guard at a checkpoint in Jammu the day after the Pahalgam terrorist incident. The image is being used for representational reasons. ( PTI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported over 50 cases against police personnel and 193 offences against the State in 2023, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. The Union Territory also accounted for 151 crimes committed by terrorists, the highest in the country, while Ladakh registered none in any of these categories.

The NCRB’s annual Crime in India 2023 report reveals that Jammu and Kashmir registered 53 cases against police personnel, a small fraction of the 2,279 such cases recorded nationwide. These cases included allegations ranging from custodial deaths and torture to extortion and other violations.

By contrast, larger states reported far higher figures: Rajasthan topped with 461, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 121, Telangana with 108, and Punjab and Tamil Nadu with 97 each. Even Delhi, with a smaller force compared to many states, recorded 29 cases.

Ladakh, which has been a separate Union Territory since 2019, did not report a single case against police personnel..

The NCRB recorded 151 terrorist crimes in J&K, making it by far the highest in the country. Only one other state, Haryana, reported terrorist-related cases, just two in total. That means more than 98 per cent of all terrorist crimes in India in 2023 were concentrated in Jammu and Kashmir.