NCRB 2023: Jammu Kashmir Police Faced 53 Cases Including Custodial Deaths, Torture, And Extortion
Ladakh, which has been a separate Union Territory since 2019, did not report a single case against police personnel.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 4, 2025 at 6:05 PM IST|
Updated : October 4, 2025 at 6:47 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported over 50 cases against police personnel and 193 offences against the State in 2023, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. The Union Territory also accounted for 151 crimes committed by terrorists, the highest in the country, while Ladakh registered none in any of these categories.
The NCRB’s annual Crime in India 2023 report reveals that Jammu and Kashmir registered 53 cases against police personnel, a small fraction of the 2,279 such cases recorded nationwide. These cases included allegations ranging from custodial deaths and torture to extortion and other violations.
By contrast, larger states reported far higher figures: Rajasthan topped with 461, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 121, Telangana with 108, and Punjab and Tamil Nadu with 97 each. Even Delhi, with a smaller force compared to many states, recorded 29 cases.
The NCRB recorded 151 terrorist crimes in J&K, making it by far the highest in the country. Only one other state, Haryana, reported terrorist-related cases, just two in total. That means more than 98 per cent of all terrorist crimes in India in 2023 were concentrated in Jammu and Kashmir.
“The data shows J&K continues to carry the burden of terrorism-related cases almost single-handedly,” said a senior police officer from Srinagar. “Even if the overall number of terrorist incidents has declined, the fact that the rest of India barely reports such cases shows how unique the security environment remains here.”
No terrorist incidents were reported in Ladakh or the rest of the Union Territories.
Another highlight from the NCRB report is the number of offences against the State, which includes charges such as sedition, waging war, and violations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). 193 such cases have been registered in 2023, while most of them are linked to UAPA.
Nationwide, there were 4,873 such cases, with some states reporting much higher counts. Uttar Pradesh led with 2,761 cases. Delhi followed with 223, slightly higher than J&K. Kerala recorded 436 cases, Haryana 379, and Maharashtra 223. In comparison, Bihar reported just 68, while Goa recorded none.
