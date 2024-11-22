ETV Bharat / state

NCR Implements Staggered Office Timings Amid Slight AQI Improvement, Residents Voice Health Concerns

New Delhi: Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad witnessed a temporary improvement in air quality on Friday, as increased wind speeds brought some relief to residents. However, the air quality remains far from ideal, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) fluctuating between “moderate” and “severe” across monitoring stations in these regions.

AQI Levels in Focus

In Noida, the AQI dropped to 255, classified as “poor,” marking an improvement from earlier readings. Greater Noida experienced a larger reduction, recording an AQI of 218. Meanwhile, Ghaziabad, a neighboring city, reported an AQI of 299, teetering on the edge of the “very poor” category. Despite these slight improvements, the overall air quality remains a concern, with predictions from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicating “very poor” air quality from November 21 to 24.

Voices of Concern

Vinay Upadhyay, a 45-year-old Delhi local told ETV Bharat, “We have exhausted nature’s resources and embraced artificial solutions, leading to this crisis. The weather has turned bad, making it hard to breathe. People are becoming asthma patients, and the problem will only grow unless we take natural steps like planting trees and raising awareness.”

Radhey Shyam, a postman from Ghaziabad, added a grim observation, “It’s not fog; it’s pollution. The smoke burns our eyes and irritates our skin. We use eye drops, wash frequently, and wear masks, but the problem persists.”

Raju, a college student from Noida, lamented the effects of pollution, saying, “It has become very cold, and the pollution is causing severe irritation in the eyes.”

Mustakim Siddique, a local resident, shared the challenges faced by families, saying, “There’s a burning sensation in my eyes, and even small children are struggling. We need to take precautions, like staying away from traffic and dust.”

GRAP and Local Interventions

To tackle the escalating pollution crisis, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) introduced a revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas on November 20. This plan includes Clause 12 under Stage 3 of GRAP, which mandates specific measures to reduce pollution.

In response, the district administrations of Noida and Ghaziabad announced immediate adjustments to government office timings. Effective November 21, these changes aim to reduce vehicular congestion during peak hours and limit the overall pollution load.

In GB Nagar (Noida, Greater Noida, and surrounding areas):

State government offices: 10 AM to 5 PM.

Industrial development authorities (Noida, GNIDA, YEIDA, UPSIDA): 9 AM to 6 PM.

Nagar Palika Parishad/panchayat offices: 8 AM to 4 PM.

