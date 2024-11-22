NCR Implements Staggered Office Timings Amid Slight AQI Improvement, Residents Voice Health Concerns

New Delhi: Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad witnessed a temporary improvement in air quality on Friday, as increased wind speeds brought some relief to residents. However, the air quality remains far from ideal, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) fluctuating between “moderate” and “severe” across monitoring stations in these regions.
AQI Levels in Focus
In Noida, the AQI dropped to 255, classified as “poor,” marking an improvement from earlier readings. Greater Noida experienced a larger reduction, recording an AQI of 218. Meanwhile, Ghaziabad, a neighboring city, reported an AQI of 299, teetering on the edge of the “very poor” category. Despite these slight improvements, the overall air quality remains a concern, with predictions from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicating “very poor” air quality from November 21 to 24.
Voices of Concern
Vinay Upadhyay, a 45-year-old Delhi local told ETV Bharat, “We have exhausted nature’s resources and embraced artificial solutions, leading to this crisis. The weather has turned bad, making it hard to breathe. People are becoming asthma patients, and the problem will only grow unless we take natural steps like planting trees and raising awareness.”
Radhey Shyam, a postman from Ghaziabad, added a grim observation, “It’s not fog; it’s pollution. The smoke burns our eyes and irritates our skin. We use eye drops, wash frequently, and wear masks, but the problem persists.”
Raju, a college student from Noida, lamented the effects of pollution, saying, “It has become very cold, and the pollution is causing severe irritation in the eyes.”
Mustakim Siddique, a local resident, shared the challenges faced by families, saying, “There’s a burning sensation in my eyes, and even small children are struggling. We need to take precautions, like staying away from traffic and dust.”
GRAP and Local Interventions
To tackle the escalating pollution crisis, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) introduced a revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas on November 20. This plan includes Clause 12 under Stage 3 of GRAP, which mandates specific measures to reduce pollution.
In response, the district administrations of Noida and Ghaziabad announced immediate adjustments to government office timings. Effective November 21, these changes aim to reduce vehicular congestion during peak hours and limit the overall pollution load.
In GB Nagar (Noida, Greater Noida, and surrounding areas):
State government offices: 10 AM to 5 PM.
Industrial development authorities (Noida, GNIDA, YEIDA, UPSIDA): 9 AM to 6 PM.
Nagar Palika Parishad/panchayat offices: 8 AM to 4 PM.
In Ghaziabad:
State government offices: 10 AM to 5:30 PM.
Municipal corporation and municipalities (excluding field staff): 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM.
Corporate offices across the region were also advised to implement staggered timings to alleviate traffic congestion and support GRAP measures.
Public Health Advisory
The rising pollution levels have triggered significant health concerns, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions. Hospitals across Delhi-NCR have reported an increase in cases of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other respiratory ailments.
The Union Health Ministry has issued guidelines to help mitigate the health impact of air pollution. These include:
- Limiting outdoor activities, particularly during early mornings and late evenings.
- Strengthening healthcare infrastructure to address pollution-related diseases.
- Promoting public awareness through mass media campaigns in regional languages.
Additionally, individuals have been advised to monitor AQI levels via government mobile applications, avoid heavily congested areas, and use cleaner cooking fuels at home.
Broader Implications
The onset of winter and festive activities have further exacerbated pollution levels across northern India. Experts attribute this to a combination of factors, including vehicular emissions, industrial activities, and the burning of biomass and crop residue.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has long highlighted the dangers of air pollution, noting its role in exacerbating chronic diseases and contributing to premature mortality. Recent data indicate that nearly 99% of the global population breathes air containing pollutants exceeding WHO guidelines, with low- and middle-income countries bearing the brunt of this crisis.
In India, the intersection of environmental and public health challenges is stark. According to the World Heart Federation’s 2024 report, air pollution is a leading factor in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which are already a significant public health burden in the country.
Looking Ahead
While the temporary improvement in AQI levels offers a glimmer of hope, sustained efforts are crucial to combat the larger issue of air pollution. Measures such as discouraging stubble burning, promoting public transportation, and reducing reliance on diesel generators are steps in the right direction.
As authorities work to implement GRAP measures and other long-term solutions, public cooperation will be critical. Simple actions, such as carpooling, reducing energy consumption, and adhering to government advisories, can collectively make a significant difference.
In the meantime, residents of NCR must remain vigilant, prioritizing their health and well-being as the region grapples with one of its most persistent challenges.