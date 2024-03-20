Supriya Sule Hits LS Poll Campaign Trail; What's unique about the NCP leader's poll canvassing?

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party working President, Supriya Sule, kicked off her Lok Sabha election campaign trail in style but in a unique way to lap up support travelling in the train and interacting with passengers. Her gesture, which is steeped in humility, has grabbed eyeballs in Pune, the second largest city in Maharashtra after Mumbai.

The Baramati Lok Sabha MP travelled in the Pune Daund Demu Local train between Yavat and Daund Taluka. During her commute, she heard the concerns of the people and engaged in discussions with them. Finding innovative ways to interact with the voters, the Baramati MP, earlier this month, participated in a badminton game with the youth in Baramati as part of her election campaign ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, the three-term MP from Baramati is likely pitted against her sister-in-law, Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar's wife for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Following a split in the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP announced Sunetra Pawar as its candidate from Baramati. "If you (the people of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency) support us, we will work to solve your problems," Sunetra Pawar said while speaking to media.

Sunetra emphasised the work done by her husband, Ajit Pawar, and said she is proud of her husband for his work on such a large scale. "I feel proud of Ajit Pawar when I look at his work done on such a large scale. I feel that he has always tried to reach out to the last person and solve their problems," she added.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader, declared his daughter and MP Supriya Sule as their candidate for Maharashtra's Baramati Lok Sabha seat. Seeking votes for his daughter, Pawar appealed to the public to put their votes over the new election symbol provided to the party and listed Sule's achievements as an MP.

"If you think the situation should be in control, now is the time when you will go for election, press the button of "Tutari" (symbol of NCP SP party). Today, I declare Supriya Sule as a candidate for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. You (voters of Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency) have elected her three times and she is among the first two-three MPs who ranked among all other MPs known for their works," Pawar said in his speech.

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) broke into two factions, on July 2, 2023, when his nephew, Ajit Pawar, went to Raj Bhavan in Mumbai and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister along with seven NCP MLAs. (With agency inputs)