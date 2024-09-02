NCP (SP) Plans Protest for Assent to Shakti Bill Proposing Stricter Punishment for Anti-Women Crimes

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday demanded that President Droupadi Murmu approve the Shakti bill passed by the Maharashtra legislature that prescribes the death penalty for rapists. NCP (SP) leaders and women workers will protest on Tuesday against the delay in clearing the bill by wearing red ribbons at the pedestal of Mahatma Gandhi's statue near the state secretariat, he said.

Incidentally, President Murmu is on a three-day visit to Maharashtra. She is scheduled to attend the centenary year function of the state legislative council, adjoining the secretariat, on Tuesday. Queried on NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar declining certain measures under the Z plus security accorded to him by the Centre, Deshmukh alleged the security was being provided to keep an eye on Pawar's political visitors ahead of the state assembly polls.

The Centre accorded Pawar the Z plus cover of the Central Reserve Police Force's VIP security wing after a threat assessment review by central agencies. However, Pawar is learnt to have conveyed to them that he has not been told why his security is being increased. "When I was the home minister of Maharashtra, our government passed the Shakti bill under which rapists can be awarded the death penalty. But the bill is pending the Centre's approval (Presidential assent) before it can become law," Deshmukh told reporters.

He said the state government should diligently follow up the bill assent with the Union government. "If the Centre has any issues with the Shakti bill then it should communicate with the state government, and changes can be made accordingly," Deshmukh added.

He targeted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister, saying it is imperative to pay attention to the law and order, especially crime against women, in the state. "As Fadnavis is busy breaking opposition parties and troubling political opponents with Central agencies, he doesn't have time for governance," Deshmukh alleged.