NCP-SP Must Prove With Actions That It Stands With OBCs, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Mandal Yatra started by the NCP-SP will not work as the party and its chief Sharad Pawar must show with their actions that they stand firmly with the OBC community.

Speaking at a programme in Nagpur, Fadnavis said "They have now understood the strength of the OBC community, but for years, the community was limited to votes only and the benefits of any schemes were not extended to them. Only speech politics was done for the OBCs due to which it was alienated."

He said now since the NCP-SP has its focus on the OBC community, it must walk the talk. Pawar on Saturday had claimed he was offered a 'pre-poll seat guarantee deal' ahead of last year’s Maharashtra Assembly elections, an offer he says he shared with Rahul Gandhi at the time.

However, Fadnavis dismissed the allegation as a “Salim-Javed script,” questioning the timing of Pawar’s disclosure. "You are a responsible citizen. If someone had really come to you with such information, why didn't you complain to the police at that time?", he questioned.

The CM added, "If you had the information, why didn't you complain to the Election Commission? And if someone had made an offer, why didn't you try to use it? I think these Salim-Javed stories should stop now."

Fadnavis said the Opposition's strategy in the state is that of 'shoot and scoot'. "All of them come together to form a kind of conspiracy. They visit each other, make alleged revelations, but there is no truth in what is being said," he said.

The CM said the Election Commission had openly challenged all political parties and hackers four times regarding EVM hacking. "But till date, no one has been able to hack an EVM. Now allegations are being made regarding the elections in Maharashtra, but they are not ready to approach the Election Commission. The Commission is sending them letters, issuing notices, inviting them to discuss publicly. But they are not coming forward to speak," he said.